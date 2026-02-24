Sri Lanka reaffirms commitment to global disarmament at Geneva conference

Posted by Editor on February 24, 2026 - 2:33 pm

Sri Lanka reaffirmed its strong commitment to global disarmament and the elimination of nuclear weapons at the high-level segment of the Conference on Disarmament held in Geneva on February 23, 2026.

The high-level segment of the Conference on Disarmament began in Geneva on February 23, 2026, under the presidency of Omar Zniber of Morocco. The session will continue until February 25, 2026.

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, addressed the Conference through a video message on the opening day. In his statement, he stressed the importance of strengthening the multilateral system to face current global challenges and to ensure lasting peace and security for both present and future generations.

Reaffirming Sri Lanka’s commitment to global disarmament goals, Minister Herath recalled the country’s active role in international disarmament efforts over the years. He noted that as a developing island nation from the Global South, Sri Lanka has consistently supported initiatives aimed at reducing global arms.

The Minister highlighted Sri Lanka’s firm position on preventing an arms race in outer space and called for the total elimination of nuclear weapons. He also expressed continued support for establishing Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zones in the Middle East.

He further pointed out that Sri Lanka remains concerned about the impact of emerging technologies on International Humanitarian Law. In this context, he reiterated Sri Lanka’s call for the early start of negotiations on a legally binding agreement to prohibit Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems.

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, also addressed the Conference. He emphasized the need for renewed commitment to multilateralism amid current geopolitical tensions.

Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Cuba, Indonesia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, and Norway delivered statements in person on February 23, 2026. The Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Arms Control and Non-Proliferation of the United States Department of State and the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization also addressed the meeting. Several other leaders took part through video messages.

Sri Lanka was represented at the high-level segment by Sumith Dassanayake, Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland.

The Conference on Disarmament was recognized by the Tenth Special Session on Disarmament of the United Nations General Assembly in 1978 as the single multilateral disarmament negotiating forum of the international community.

The Conference has 65 member states, including the five nuclear-weapon states, and Sri Lanka has been a member since 1978.