Ex-Inspector wanted over 2023 Weligama shooting arrested upon return to Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on February 24, 2026 - 8:45 am

Former Police Inspector Jagath Nishantha, who was wanted in connection with the 2023 shooting incident near the W15 Hotel in Weligama, has been arrested.

Following the incident, he had remained overseas and was arrested upon returning to Sri Lanka yesterday (February 23).

On December 31, 2023, an unlawful shooting occurred at the W15 Hotel in Pelena, Weligama, resulting in the death of a police officer attached to the Colombo Crime Division (CCD).