Sri Lanka Navy ship P628 begins historic 14,775 nautical mile voyage to Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on February 23, 2026 - 2:41 pm

Sri Lanka Navy’s newly acquired vessel P628 set sail today (February 23), from the Baltimore U.S. Coast Guard Yard in the United States, beginning a 14,775 nautical mile journey to Sri Lanka, the longest sea voyage ever undertaken by a Sri Lankan naval ship.

The ship, formerly the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Decisive, departed from the East Wall Jetty and is scheduled to arrive at Trincomalee on May 8, 2026, after a 77 day passage.

During the voyage, the vessel will also become the first Sri Lankan naval ship to pass through the Panama Canal. The journey will include several important port calls intended to ensure safe navigation and to strengthen diplomatic ties with partner nations along the route.

P628 is commanded by Captain Gayan Wickramasooriya and carries 86 Sri Lanka Navy personnel, including 14 officers and 72 sailors.

The ship is the fourth U.S. Coast Guard vessel transferred to Sri Lanka. The Navy says the addition significantly strengthens its operational capability, especially maritime security and surveillance within Sri Lanka’s Exclusive Economic Zone, while also contributing to regional stability.

Officials also noted that the transfer of the vessel by the United States further enhances long standing bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the U.S., reflecting continued cooperation in safeguarding maritime domains.