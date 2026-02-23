Oxford Union cancels Namal Rajapaksa speech after student opposition
February 23, 2026
The organizing committee has cancelled the Oxford Union address by Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa due to strong opposition from a group of Oxford students.
Namal Rajapaksa had been scheduled to address the Oxford Union today (February 23).
The Cambridge Union had also previously cancelled a speech by Namal Rajapaksa.
