Oxford Union cancels Namal Rajapaksa speech after student opposition

Posted by Editor on February 23, 2026 - 9:23 am

The organizing committee has cancelled the Oxford Union address by Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa due to strong opposition from a group of Oxford students.

Namal Rajapaksa had been scheduled to address the Oxford Union today (February 23).

The Cambridge Union had also previously cancelled a speech by Namal Rajapaksa.