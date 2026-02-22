Sri Lanka to grant pension rights to public servants recruited since 2016

Posted by Editor on February 22, 2026 - 8:14 pm

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government in Sri Lanka has decided to amend appointment letters to grant pension rights to public officers recruited on or after January 1, 2016.

The Ministry said that steps have been taken to revise the pension clause in the appointment letters of all officers who joined the public service in Sri Lanka on or after that date.

With this decision, these officers will now be entitled to receive a pension.

The relevant circular has been issued by the Ministry Secretary, S. Alokabandara, to all Ministry Secretaries, Chief Secretaries of Provinces, and Heads of Departments across Sri Lanka.

The circular instructs them to take necessary action to update the appointment letters accordingly.

The Ministry further stated that this amendment applies not only to current officers recruited since January 1, 2016, but also to those who will be recruited to the public service in Sri Lanka in the future.

The pension clause in their appointment letters must also be revised in the same manner.