Nearly 9,000 fined for not wearing seat belts on Sri Lanka expressways

Posted by Editor on February 21, 2026 - 7:51 pm

Sri Lanka Police report that nearly 9,000 drivers and passengers have been fined for not wearing seat belts on the expressway.

The Expressway Police said inspections are being conducted at all entry and exit points to ensure everyone follows the law.

It is now mandatory for all drivers and passengers in every vehicle on the expressway to wear seat belts.

Police have instructed officers on expressway duty to strictly enforce this rule to protect public safety.