Sri Lanka joins Russia in Defender of the Fatherland Day event

Posted by Editor on February 21, 2026 - 9:22 am

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) attended the Russian “Defender of the Fatherland Day” ceremony as Chief Guest at Cinnamon Life, City of Dreams Hotel in Colombo on February 19, 2026.

The event was organized by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Sri Lanka. The Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), was also present at the ceremony.

“Defender of the Fatherland Day” is observed to honour the bravery and dedication of veterans who have served in the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Marking the occasion, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Sri Lanka, Levan S. Dzhagaryan, highlighted the strong spirit of cordial coordination and cooperation between Russia and Sri Lanka.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Minister Jayasekara spoke about the long-standing and evolving relationship between the two countries. He noted that diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Russia were established in 1957 and have continued to grow stronger over the years.

He expressed appreciation for Russia’s continued cooperation in several sectors through the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Tourism, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation. He described the Commission as an important structured mechanism that supports bilateral engagement. The Deputy Minister also highlighted the active role of business councils in promoting trade and investment, as well as cultural exchange programmes that help strengthen people-to-people ties.

He further conveyed his gratitude to the people of Russia for the humanitarian assistance provided to Sri Lanka following the national disaster caused by the ‘Ditwah’ cyclone.

Looking to the future, the Deputy Minister said there is strong potential for joint initiatives between the two nations. He noted that Russia’s expertise in technology and energy, combined with Sri Lanka’s logistical strengths and maritime infrastructure, creates valuable opportunities for cooperation in many fields.

The Air and Naval Attaché of the Russian Embassy in Sri Lanka, Colonel Sergei Beliankin, members of the diplomatic corps, the Commander of the Air Force, senior officers of the Tri Forces, and officials from the Ministry of Defence were also present at the ceremony.