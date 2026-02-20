Sri Lanka Police seek public support to capture Thalangama shooting suspect

Posted by Editor on February 20, 2026 - 6:19 pm

Sri Lanka Police are searching for a suspect identified in investigations into the shooting and killing of a lawyer and his wife in the Thalangama Police Division on February 13, 2026.

The investigation is being carried out by the Western Province (South) Crime Division. Police say information gathered so far has helped them identify a person believed to be connected to the double murder.

According to police, the suspect has the following physical features:

Height about 5 feet 5 inches

Age about 44 years

Dark complexion with yellowish brown eyes

A visible scar from a cut wound on the face below the right cheek

Police also stated that the suspect’s present appearance has been recreated using artificial intelligence technology.

The public is requested to immediately provide any information about this person to the following officers:

Deputy Inspector General of Police Western Province North – 0718598008

Officer in Charge Nugegoda Division – 0718591641

Director Western Province (South) Crime Division – 0718592279

Police say any information given by the public will help locate and arrest the suspect.