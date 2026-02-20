Sri Lanka Police seek public support to capture Thalangama shooting suspect
Sri Lanka Police are searching for a suspect identified in investigations into the shooting and killing of a lawyer and his wife in the Thalangama Police Division on February 13, 2026.
The investigation is being carried out by the Western Province (South) Crime Division. Police say information gathered so far has helped them identify a person believed to be connected to the double murder.
According to police, the suspect has the following physical features:
- Height about 5 feet 5 inches
- Age about 44 years
- Dark complexion with yellowish brown eyes
- A visible scar from a cut wound on the face below the right cheek
Police also stated that the suspect’s present appearance has been recreated using artificial intelligence technology.
The public is requested to immediately provide any information about this person to the following officers:
- Deputy Inspector General of Police Western Province North – 0718598008
- Officer in Charge Nugegoda Division – 0718591641
- Director Western Province (South) Crime Division – 0718592279
Police say any information given by the public will help locate and arrest the suspect.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Police seek public support to capture Thalangama shooting suspect February 20, 2026
- Johnston Fernando, two sons and two others further remanded February 20, 2026
- Anusha Palpita granted bail February 20, 2026
- Sri Lanka Parliament gazettes law ending MP pensions February 20, 2026
- Professor Maithree seeks two-week delay before FCID February 20, 2026