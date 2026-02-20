Sri Lanka Parliament gazettes law ending MP pensions

Posted by Editor on February 20, 2026 - 10:55 am

The Parliament of Sri Lanka has officially gazetted the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act, No. 5 of 2026, ending pensions for former Members of Parliament.

The new law was certified on February 17, 2026, and published in the Government Gazette on February 20, 2026. With this, the Parliamentary Pensions Law, No. 1 of 1977, has been formally repealed.

As a result of the new Act, former MPs will no longer be entitled to receive parliamentary pensions.

The legislation also states that any individual currently receiving a pension under the previous laws including Section 9 of Act, No. 1 of 1982, or Section 9 of Act, No. 47 of 1990 will stop receiving their pension from the date the new Act comes into force.

The move officially brings an end to the pension scheme that had been in place for Members of Parliament since 1977.