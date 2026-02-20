Anusha Palpita granted bail

Former Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) and former Media Ministry Secretary Anusha Palpita has been granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (February 20) in connection with an investigation into undisclosed assets worth Rs. 46 million.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering submissions made by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the attorneys representing the suspect.

The Magistrate granted bail on two sureties of Rs. 5 million each and imposed a foreign travel ban on Palpita.

Palpita was taken into custody on January 23, 2026, after he arrived at the CIABOC to provide a statement. He was later produced before court and remanded in connection with an investigation into the alleged failure to disclose the source of funds for assets amounting to Rs. 46 million.

The arrest was made on suspicion of accumulating assets and property exceeding his lawful income during a specific period.

The CIABOC informed the court that it is awaiting an analytical report regarding the suspect’s alleged investments in the stock market. A statement has already been recorded from one institutional broker, and further investigations are continuing.

After considering the facts presented, the court observed that there were no sufficient grounds to further remand the suspect and accordingly granted bail.

The case was fixed for May 29, 2026.