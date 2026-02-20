Professor Maithree seeks two-week delay before FCID

Posted by Editor on February 20, 2026 - 10:41 am

Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe, wife of former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, has requested two weeks to give a statement to the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) over the alleged misuse of more than Rs. 16.6 million in state funds for a private UK trip.

According to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe asked for the extension due to illness. She had been summoned to appear before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) today to record a statement.

The CID recently informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court that it plans to record a statement from Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe in connection with an investigation into the alleged misuse of public funds in 2023.

Investigators are looking into claims that more than Rs. 16.6 million in state funds were used to finance a private visit to the United Kingdom by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe. The trip was reportedly made for him to attend his wife’s graduation ceremony in the UK.

The CID said further steps in the investigation will follow after recording her statement.