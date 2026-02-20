Walasmulla house worth Rs. 30 Million frozen over drug money probe

Posted by Editor on February 20, 2026 - 9:12 am

Sri Lanka Police have frozen a house and land worth over Rs. 30 million in Walasmulla after finding they were allegedly bought with money earned from drug trafficking and robberies.

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police launched an investigation after receiving a complaint that a resident of the Walasmulla area had earned assets through drug trafficking and robberies.

During the investigation, officers found that the suspect had used illegally earned money to buy property in the Kadigamuwa area of Walasmulla under a woman’s name.

The property includes a 14.1 perch land with a three storey house and is valued at more than 30 million rupees.

Based on these findings, an order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to freeze the property for seven days starting from February 19, 2026.

Further investigations are continuing by the Illegal Assets Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police.