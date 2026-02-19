Sri Lanka calls for ethical, inclusive AI cooperation at global summit

Posted by Editor on February 19, 2026 - 7:16 pm

Sri Lanka is prepared to share common values on artificial intelligence (AI), ensuring that no one is left behind and advancing collectively through mutual learning grounded in ethical principles, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated today (February 19).

The President made these remarks while addressing the Leaders’ Session of the AI Impact 2026 Summit currently underway in New Delhi.

Highlighting Sri Lanka’s vision for AI, President Dissanayake said the country does not seek isolated success but views AI infrastructure as the next frontier of economic and cultural cooperation. He proposed regional collaboration built upon four key pillars: affordable access, centrally governed language datasets, common evaluation frameworks and security tools, and integrated capacity development.

The AI Impact 2026 Summit, aimed at promoting the responsible use of AI for the benefit of humanity, commenced its Leaders’ Session under the patronage of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several Heads of State and dignitaries attended the session, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

On the sidelines of the summit, participating leaders visited an exhibition organised at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and later posed for a group photograph.

Address Highlights

In his address, President Dissanayake described AI as a transformative force comparable to industrialisation in previous centuries, warning that the widening gap between AI-enabled nations and those lacking such capabilities could lead to fragmentation in the global digital economy.

“Countries that fall behind risk further marginalisation from global growth and emerging economic opportunities, thereby jeopardising inclusive, equitable and sustainable development goals,” he said.

The President noted that, like many emerging economies, Sri Lanka is still developing the infrastructure required to fully harness AI’s potential. However, he emphasised that the country possesses a technologically skilled youth population, a strong legal framework, and established international partnerships.

He further stated that Sri Lanka is updating its legal frameworks on personal data protection and cybersecurity, investing in digital public infrastructure, and strengthening institutions to safeguard public trust while encouraging innovation.

Cultural Alignment and Regional Cooperation

President Dissanayake underscored the importance of cultural alignment in AI development, cautioning that systems limited to a few dominant languages and perspectives risk eroding cultural diversity.

“For countries such as Sri Lanka and India, language and culture are foundations of trust,” he said, stressing the need to digitise and integrate local languages and cultural knowledge into AI systems while ensuring strong safety and security mechanisms.

Sri Lanka, he said, is exploring the development of AI-enabled data infrastructure to meet national and regional needs. He expressed confidence that closer collaboration with India and other technologically advanced nations could help establish sustainable and secure regional AI data centre capacities.

Affirming Sri Lanka’s commitment to international cooperation, the President welcomed the joint declaration adopted in New Delhi, which emphasises ethical and collaborative AI development.

“Sri Lanka stands ready to share common values on artificial intelligence, ensuring that no one is left behind, to learn mutually and to move forward collectively on an ethical foundation,” he concluded.