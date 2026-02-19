Sri Lanka ranked World’s No.1 Retirement Destination in 2026 Global Index

Posted by Editor on February 19, 2026 - 2:03 pm

Sri Lanka has been ranked the world’s top destination for foreign retirees seeking a luxury lifestyle at the lowest cost, according to the 2026 Annual Global Retirement Index published by International Living magazine.

In a dedicated section of the newly released report, the international travel and lifestyle publication places Sri Lanka at number one among countries where foreigners can enjoy a comfortable and fulfilling retirement while spending comparatively little.

The report states that a foreign retiree can meet all basic living needs in Sri Lanka, including accommodation, food, utilities, transport and entertainment, on a monthly budget of about USD 1,000.

International Living notes several reasons for Sri Lanka’s top ranking. These include the country’s natural beauty, the availability of modern facilities in the private healthcare sector, and the convenience and affordability of local transportation services.

Vietnam is ranked second on the list, with estimated monthly retirement costs of around USD 1,800, while Thailand holds third place with an average monthly cost of about USD 2,000.