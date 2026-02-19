Chandrika calls for honest, professional public service

Posted by Editor on February 19, 2026 - 9:48 am

Former Sri Lankan President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga says that to move the country forward, Sri Lanka needs an honest, capable, and experienced public administrative service.

She made this statement after visiting the Welikada Prison to inquire about the well-being of former Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake, who was in remand custody until yesterday (February 18).

Speaking further, she said:

“I usually do not visit prisons. During the J. R. Jayewardene government, when my husband, Vijaya Kumaratunga, was imprisoned for two months, I went every day at noon with food. They did not allow food to be brought at night, so I took both the daytime and nighttime meals together. After that, I came only once.

To take this country forward, we need an honest, skilled, experienced, and professional administrative service. The government and the Cabinet depend on the public service. All those in the administrative service are educated individuals. Without a certain level of education, one cannot enter the administrative service. When a large number apply, only around 200 are selected.

Some governments opposed officials in the administrative service if they were not supportive of their party, did not work for their party, or did not engage in politics on their behalf. This began during the J. R. Jayewardene administration. Even the governments that followed did the same. In my view, it continues even today. In a democratic country, anyone has the right to engage in politics. However, one cannot engage in politics while performing official duties.

I always told members of the administrative service to leave politics outside the door when coming to the office and to implement government policies while at work. After going home, they can do whatever they wish. Saman Ekanayake is a very good person. We worked closely in the past. He is a capable administrator. That is why I came to express my support.”