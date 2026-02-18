Sri Lanka strengthens crackdown on illegal fishing

Posted by Editor on February 18, 2026 - 10:06 pm

A high-level meeting to combat illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters was held yesterday (February 17) at the Sri Lanka Parliament Complex, with strong focus on suspending licenses of vessels that disable monitoring systems and strengthening law enforcement.

The meeting was jointly chaired by the Minister of Justice and National Integration, Harshana Nanayakkara, Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara, and Deputy Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Rathna Gamage. It was held as a continuation of ongoing high-level discussions on tackling illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Discussions focused on preventive measures, stronger law enforcement action, and better coordination among government agencies to effectively address illegal activities in Sri Lankan waters. Authorities paid special attention to poaching by both local and foreign fishing vessels and the use of bottom trawling, which causes serious environmental damage.

The meeting also addressed the unauthorized use of radio frequencies and illegal activities such as smuggling carried out under the cover of fishing operations.

A key point discussed was the suspension of fishing licenses of local vessels that deliberately switch off their Vessel Monitoring Systems (VMS) to carry out unlawful fishing and illegal diving activities. Officials stressed the need to introduce strict measures to prevent further violations and protect the country’s marine resources.

Members of Parliament and senior officials from several institutions attended the session. These included the Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Police, Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, Department of Coastal Conservation and Coastal Resources Management, Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, and Sri Lanka Customs.

The meeting reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening maritime security, improving inter-agency cooperation, and ensuring the sustainable management of Sri Lanka’s aquatic resources.