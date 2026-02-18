Quasi Judge arrested for alleged Rs. 5,000 bribery in Valaichchenai

February 18, 2026

A Quasi Judge attached to the Koralaipattu (Central) Quasi Court was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs. 5,000 bribe, following a complaint investigated by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The arrest was carried out yesterday, February 17, by officers of the CIABOC after a resident of Oddamavadi lodged a complaint.

According to reports, the complainant’s legally married wife had filed a maintenance case seeking child support payments.

Since the complainant had failed to make the required payments, the Valaichchenai Magistrate’s Court had issued an open warrant against him.

Investigators allege that the suspect demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 5,000 in exchange for providing a certified copy of the case report related to the maintenance case.

The document was reportedly needed to support the process of cancelling the open warrant.

The suspect was arrested at around 11:45 AM at the Quasi Court office located at No. 621, Akbar Mosque Road, Valaichchenai.

The individual is scheduled to be produced before the Valaichchenai Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations are continuing under the CIABOC.