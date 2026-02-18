Sri Lanka PM meets IMF Chief as economic stabilisation gains recognition

Posted by Editor on February 18, 2026 - 9:19 am

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya met International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at Temple Trees on February 17, 2026, where the IMF chief praised Sri Lanka’s economic stabilisation efforts.

The meeting took place in Colombo as Sri Lanka continues its recovery process following the recent economic crisis.

During the discussion, Kristalina Georgieva commended the Government’s management of recent economic challenges and its response to natural disasters. She also acknowledged the steps taken to stabilise the economy and restore financial discipline.

The talks focused on the country’s ongoing reform programme and measures aimed at maintaining economic stability while supporting recovery and growth.

Sri Lanka is currently working with the International Monetary Fund under its reform and assistance programme to strengthen public finances and rebuild economic confidence.