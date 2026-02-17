Sri Lanka’s Parliament passes Bill abolishing MPs’ pensions
Sri Lanka’s Parliament today (February 17) passed the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill without amendments, abolishing pensions for Members of Parliament.
The Bill was presented to Parliament on January 7, 2026 by the Minister of Justice and National Integration, Dr. Harshana Nanayakkara.
After it was tabled, the Bill was challenged in the Supreme Court over its constitutionality. Following consideration, the Supreme Court ruled that no provision of the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill is inconsistent with the Constitution and that it can be enacted with a simple majority in Parliament.
Accordingly, the second reading debate on the Bill was held in Parliament today. After the debate, a division was called on the second reading.
A total of 154 Members of Parliament voted in favor of the Bill, while 2 voted against it.
Following approval at the second reading, the third reading was taken up, and Parliament subsequently approved the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill without amendments.
