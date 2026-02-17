Hungarian tourist killed in elephant attack near Sigiriya

A 68 year old Hungarian tourist died after a wild elephant attack on the Sigiriya Pidurangala Road on the evening of February 16, 2026, police said.

Sigiriya Police said the foreign national succumbed to his injuries while being admitted to the Kimbissa Hospital.

Investigations have revealed that the victim had been walking along the Sigiriya Pidurangala Road with his wife at the time of the incident when a wild elephant attacked them.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Sigiriya Police.