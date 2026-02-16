IMF Chief arrives in Sri Lanka for cyclone recovery talks

Posted by Editor on February 16, 2026 - 7:30 pm

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva arrived in Sri Lanka today (February 16) for a three-day visit to assess Cyclone Ditwah’s impact and discuss recovery support with the government.

A special delegation led by Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), arrived in Sri Lanka this afternoon (February 16) on an official three-day visit.

The delegation was welcomed at Bandaranaike International Airport by Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, along with other government officials.

The IMF team is visiting the country to directly assess the damage and impact caused by Cyclone Ditwah. As part of the visit, the delegation is scheduled to travel to the Gampola area tomorrow morning (February 17) to observe the situation on the ground.

After the field visit, discussions will be held in Colombo with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, and Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, together with other representatives.

The meetings will focus on post-disaster recovery efforts and the support the IMF can provide to help Sri Lanka rebuild and strengthen long-term economic stability for its people.