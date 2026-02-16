IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva arrives in Sri Lanka for recovery talks

Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is arriving in Sri Lanka today (February 16) for a three-day visit focused on recovery and future support.

According to a top IMF official, Georgieva will be in Sri Lanka from February 16 to 18, 2026.

During her visit, she is expected to meet government authorities and key stakeholders to discuss the country’s economic situation and ongoing recovery efforts.

She will also observe firsthand the impact of Cyclone Ditwah and review how communities have been affected.

The visit aims to help the IMF understand current needs on the ground and explore practical ways to assist.

Discussions will focus on how the IMF can support recovery efforts and help build a stronger and more resilient future for all Sri Lankans.

Officials say the meetings are expected to strengthen cooperation between Sri Lanka and the IMF during this recovery period.