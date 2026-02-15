Sri Lanka Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda lawyer murder

Four suspects have been identified in the murder of lawyer Buddika Mallawa Arachchi and his wife, W. A. Nisansala, in the Akuregoda area under the Thalangama Police Division, Sri Lanka Police confirmed.

The couple, aged 44 and 42, were shot dead on February 13, 2026, at around 4:50 PM at the car park of a supermarket in the Akuregoda area near the Defence Headquarters Complex, approximately 700 metres away.

Two unidentified gunmen arrived in a car and opened fire using a T-56 assault rifle and a pistol before fleeing the scene.

The vehicle used by the assailants was later involved in an accident in Kottawa, where one of its number plates fell onto the road and was recovered by police.

Authorities suspect that this was not the vehicle’s original number plate and believe the suspects may have fixed another plate beneath it.

The vehicle suspected to have been used by the gunmen was later discovered burned in the Baddegama area of Galle.

Speaking at a special media briefing at police headquarters today (February 15), Western Province Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Sajeewa Medawatte said, “The vehicle reportedly used by the suspects was set on fire. While media reports have circulated widely, we can only confirm these details after the forensic report is received. Even then, we cannot say with 100 percent certainty that it is the same vehicle.”

SDIG Medawatte confirmed that 12 investigation teams have been assigned to the case.

He said the two shooters were not the only individuals involved and that several others were connected to the incident. “We have gathered credible information on four suspects so far. Additional details were obtained just prior to this briefing, and we believe the case could be resolved within a day or two,” he added.

SDIG Medawatte also clarified that while some media reports have linked the lawyer to underworld-related cases, no official statement has been released in this regard. He emphasized that some media information may be inaccurate and that appearances in court on behalf of suspects are standard legal procedures.

“Our investigation focuses on the suspects themselves, and any further action regarding legal representation will follow the primary investigation,” he said.

He assured the public that the police are giving the case their full attention and are committed to resolving it swiftly.