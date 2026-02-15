SLCOMM academic sessions open, strengthening military medical readiness

The 9th Annual Academic Sessions of the Sri Lanka College of Military Medicine began on February 13, 2026 at the Waters Edge Hotel, highlighting the institution’s strong role in improving military medical readiness through training, research, and professional development.

The opening ceremony was held in a grand setting and was attended by senior national and defence leaders. The Chief Guest was Major General Aruna Jayasekara, Deputy Minister of Defence, while Dr. Duminda Ariyarathne, Consultant General Surgeon and Immediate Past President of the College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka, attended as the Guest of Honour.

In his address, the Deputy Minister highlighted the Government’s broad efforts to strengthen healthcare services across Sri Lanka. He emphasized that military medicine operates under demanding conditions where doctors and medical teams must combine clinical skills with discipline, resilience, leadership, and the ability to make decisions under pressure.

Speaking on the event theme, “Back to Basics: Reinforcing Foundational Readiness in Military Medicine,” he stressed the importance of maintaining core principles such as preparedness, ethical conduct, and professional excellence, even as technology advances and security challenges continue to change.

The Deputy Minister also stated that health is a fundamental human right and central to the national vision of “A Thriving Nation – a Beautiful Life.” He outlined several government initiatives aimed at reforming the health sector, including increased state investment, stronger transparency mechanisms, and digital systems to improve efficiency and reduce the financial burden on families.

The sessions brought together distinguished dignitaries, including the President and Executive Committee Members of SLCOMM, Army and Air Force Commanders, the Chief of Staff of Navy, senior officers from the Tri Forces and health services, as well as international delegates.

The event further reinforced the role of SLCOMM as a key institution supporting professional growth, research, and policy development within the defence medical framework.