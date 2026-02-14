Two killed and several injured in separate shootings in Colombo and Kalutara

Posted by Editor on February 14, 2026 - 11:30 pm

Two shooting incidents in Sri Lanka today (February 14) left two people dead and several others injured, with police launching multiple investigations to find the suspects.

In the first incident, which occurred at night in the Jinthupitiya area of the Foreshore Police Division in Colombo, an unidentified gunman opened fire at several people inside a barber shop.

Five injured victims were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital. One of them later succumbed to injuries. The deceased was a 20 year old resident of Silavathurai in Mannar.

The injured victims, aged 19, 27, and 28, are residents of Silavathurai, Grandpass, and Kotahena.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been revealed. Several police teams, including officers from the Foreshore Police, are conducting further investigations to arrest those responsible.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Kalutara, a man who sustained critical injuries in a shooting along No. 01 Railway Station Road in the Wadiyamankada area of the Kalutara North Police Division died while receiving treatment at Nagoda Hospital.

The deceased was a 32 year old resident of Wadiyamankada.

Police said the motive behind the Kalutara shooting has also not yet been determined.

Three investigation teams, including officers from the Kalutara North Police, are carrying out further inquiries to identify and arrest the suspects.