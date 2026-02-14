Sri Lanka Police seek dash cam footage to track suspect car in lawyer killing

Dash camera footage from vehicles that travelled through Homagama, Kottawa, Makumbura, and Athurugiriya on the evening of February 13, 2026, may have captured the suspect vehicle bearing registration number EP KI 7738, which is linked to the killing of a lawyer and his wife, according to the Sri Lanka Police.

The shooting took place on the evening of February 13, 2026, at a supermarket car park in the Akuregoda area under the Thalangama Police Division. Two unidentified men arrived in a car, opened fire on the couple while they were inside their vehicle, and fled the scene.

Following instructions from the Inspector General of Police, ten special police teams have been deployed to investigate the incident.

Police investigations have revealed that the suspects travelled through several areas before and after the crime, including Homagama, Pothuarawa Road, Athurugiriya, Kottawa, and Makumbura.

Authorities believe that dash cameras installed in vehicles that used these routes during that time may have recorded the suspects’ car, identified as EP KI 7738.

Police have requested vehicle owners and drivers who travelled through these areas on the evening of February 13 to check their dash camera recordings. If any footage showing the suspected vehicle is found, the public is urged to inform the police immediately.

Police have assured that all information provided will be kept strictly confidential.

Members of the public can contact the following numbers to share relevant information:

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Western Province South Range: 071 859 8008

Director, Western Province (South) Crime: 071 859 2279