Sri Lanka Police deploy ten teams to investigate Akuregoda shooting

Posted by Editor on February 14, 2026 - 10:11 am

Sri Lanka Police have launched an investigation into the murder of a couple who were shot by two unidentified men who arrived in a car while the victims were inside a vehicle parked at a supermarket car park in the Akuregoda area of the Thalangama Police Division on the evening of February 13, 2026.

The husband and wife died at the scene.

The deceased are a married couple, a 44-year-old man, who was a lawyer, and a 42-year-old woman, both residents of the Athurugiriya area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the shooting occurred at approximately 4:50 PM and that a T56 firearm and a pistol were used.

Police said the lawyer had recently represented a criminal known as “Karandeniya Sudda” in court. Authorities suspect that the murder may have been planned by Karandeniya Sudda after the lawyer allegedly passed information about him to another criminal known as “Loku Pati.”

Following the magisterial inquiry, the bodies were placed at the mortuary of the Colombo National Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

On the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, ten special police teams have been deployed to conduct investigations and arrest the suspects involved in the crime.