Sri Lanka President meets protesting madel fishermen, protest called off

Posted by Editor on February 14, 2026 - 9:48 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met long net (madel) fishermen who were protesting outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo yesterday (February 13) and held discussions with them, after which the protest was called off.

The President invited the protesting fishermen to the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this afternoon and held an extensive discussion regarding the current situation of the beach seine or madel fishing industry.

During the meeting, fishermen’s representatives explained the background of the industry, noting that the method began in 2010 and, due to labour shortages, has been carried out since 2013 using the winch method. They also thanked the President for granting them the opportunity for dialogue and for paying attention to the difficulties they are facing.

After listening to the concerns raised, the President stated that the Government has no intention of harming anyone’s livelihood while working to resolve issues related to madel fishing, and emphasised that the Government aims to strengthen the economic condition of all citizens.

He further pointed out that solutions must take into account complaints from the wider fishing community, environmental organisations, and reports from State institutions engaged in scientific research, as well as recommendations from the Ministry of Fisheries and other relevant bodies.

The President stressed the importance of preventing economic losses to fishermen, ensuring environmental protection, safeguarding marine resources in line with international conventions for future generations, and prohibiting banned fishing methods.

All parties agreed to jointly propose suitable solutions within a short period, and it was decided to end the protest. Relevant discussions involving all stakeholders are scheduled to begin next Monday.

It was also agreed to arrange a meeting with the Ministry of Finance to address leasing and other payment related issues faced by those currently engaged in the industry under this method during the discussion period.

Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Deputy Minister Rathna Gamage, Ministry Secretary Kolitha Kamal Jinadasa and Director General of Presidential Public Relations Dharmasiri Gamage, along with representatives of the madel fishing community, were present at the discussion.