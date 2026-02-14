Sri Lanka launches tight security plan for T20 Cricket World Championship

Posted by Editor on February 14, 2026 - 9:08 am

Sri Lanka has introduced a comprehensive multi-layered security plan to ensure the safe and successful staging of the T20 Cricket World Championship, with nationwide measures covering venues, teams, and spectators.

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence has announced the implementation of an extensive security framework aimed at guaranteeing safety throughout the upcoming T20 Cricket World Championship hosted in Sri Lanka. The move reflects the tournament’s international importance and the expected arrival of large numbers of players, match officials, media personnel, and fans from around the world.

The Ministry said the security plan was developed in close coordination with the Sri Lanka Police, the Tri-Forces, intelligence agencies, and other key stakeholders to ensure an integrated national response. Authorities have designed the strategy to cover every major aspect of the event, including crowd safety, emergency preparedness, and real-time monitoring.

Security arrangements will be deployed across all match venues, team hotels, training facilities, airports, and designated fan zones. Officials confirmed that round-the-clock perimeter security, strict access control procedures, vehicle screening points, and crowd management measures will be enforced throughout the tournament period to maintain a secure environment.

Special security units have already been assigned to provide close protection for participating teams and match officials, as well as VIPs and diplomats attending the championship. Officials also highlighted the use of advanced surveillance systems, including CCTV monitoring and real-time intelligence coordination, to improve situational awareness and allow rapid response to any developing situation.

In addition, airspace surveillance has been strengthened, and emergency response teams, including medical units will remain on standby to respond quickly to any incidents or emergencies.

The Ministry of Defence assured both the public and the international community that all necessary steps have been taken to uphold safety, security, and public order while preserving the celebratory spirit of the tournament. Authorities also urged spectators and the general public to cooperate with security personnel, follow venue guidelines, maintain order, and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a secure and memorable championship, highlighting Sri Lanka’s readiness and professionalism in hosting world-class international sporting events.