Two killed in Akuregoda Supermarket shooting
Posted by Editor on February 13, 2026 - 5:40 pm
Two people, including a woman, were shot dead in a supermarket car park in Akuregoda this evening (February 13).
The victims were inside a vehicle near the supermarket when unidentified gunmen opened fire with a T 56 assault rifle, killing them on the spot.
The motive for the attack and the identities of the shooters remain unknown.
Thalangama Police are continuing investigations into the incident.
