Two killed in Akuregoda Supermarket shooting

February 13, 2026

Shooting at Supermarket Car Park in Akuregoda, Sri Lanka

Two people, including a woman, were shot dead in a supermarket car park in Akuregoda this evening (February 13).

The victims were inside a vehicle near the supermarket when unidentified gunmen opened fire with a T 56 assault rifle, killing them on the spot.

The motive for the attack and the identities of the shooters remain unknown.

Thalangama Police are continuing investigations into the incident.

