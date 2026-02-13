Two killed in Akuregoda Supermarket shooting

Posted by Editor on February 13, 2026 - 5:40 pm

Two people, including a woman, were shot dead in a supermarket car park in Akuregoda this evening (February 13).

The victims were inside a vehicle near the supermarket when unidentified gunmen opened fire with a T 56 assault rifle, killing them on the spot.

The motive for the attack and the identities of the shooters remain unknown.

Thalangama Police are continuing investigations into the incident.