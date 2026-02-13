Former Minister Prof. Tissa Vitarana passes away
Posted by Editor on February 13, 2026 - 9:28 am
Veteran politician and former Minister Professor Tissa Vitarana has passed away at the age of 91.
According to family members, Professor Vitarana passed away this morning (February 13) at his residence in Kotte after a prolonged illness.
Professor Vitarana was a respected figure in Sri Lanka’s political landscape and had a long and distinguished public career.
He served as a Member of Parliament and later held office as a Cabinet Minister, In addition, he also served as a Provincial Governor.
