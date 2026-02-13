Finance Ministry officer arrested over illegal vehicle transfer, released on bail

Posted by Editor on February 13, 2026 - 8:59 am

A senior Finance Ministry officer was arrested on February 12, 2026 over an alleged illegal vehicle transfer approved in 2017 and later released on bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The arrest was made at around 9:00 AM by investigating officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) based on information received by the Commission.

The suspect is a former Deputy Commissioner of the Vehicle Transfer Division of the Department of Motor Traffic. She is currently serving in the Department of Trade and Investment Policies of the Ministry of Finance.

She was arrested on charges of granting approval on February 17, 2017, for the transfer of a motor vehicle bearing registration number GZ – 6889. According to investigators, the vehicle did not have a lawful original registration at the Department of Motor Traffic, making the transfer illegal.

After being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, the suspect was released on bail. Further investigations are ongoing.