Johnston Fernando, two sons and others further remanded until February 20, 2026

February 13, 2026 - 2:50 pm

Five suspects, including former minister Johnston Fernando and his two sons, have been ordered to be further remanded until February 20, 2026.

The order was issued after the suspects were produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court today (February 13).

The case was taken up again today, and it was filed over allegations that Johnston Fernando misused a Sathosa lorry during his tenure as Minister of Co operatives and Internal Trade.