Johnston Fernando, two sons and others further remanded until February 20, 2026
Posted by Editor on February 13, 2026 - 2:50 pm
Five suspects, including former minister Johnston Fernando and his two sons, have been ordered to be further remanded until February 20, 2026.
The order was issued after the suspects were produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court today (February 13).
The case was taken up again today, and it was filed over allegations that Johnston Fernando misused a Sathosa lorry during his tenure as Minister of Co operatives and Internal Trade.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Two killed in Akuregoda Supermarket shooting February 13, 2026
- Sri Lanka to deliver high-speed broadband to all by 2029 February 13, 2026
- Johnston Fernando, two sons and others further remanded until February 20, 2026 February 13, 2026
- Former Minister Prof. Tissa Vitarana passes away February 13, 2026
- Finance Ministry officer arrested over illegal vehicle transfer, released on bail February 13, 2026