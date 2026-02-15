Man arrested in Ragama with 271 kg of Kerala cannabis

Posted by Editor on February 15, 2026 - 1:39 pm

A 34 year old man was arrested in Ragama with 271 kilograms and 835 grams of Kerala cannabis during a police raid on the night of February 14, 2026.

The raid was carried out by officers of the Western Province (North) Crime Division based on received information, as part of an operation launched under the concept of the Inspector General of Police to prevent organized crime and seize narcotics.

The suspect is a resident of Colombo 14.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Western Province (North) Crime Division.