Former Army soldier arrested after ammunition and SIM card haul found in Wattala

Posted by Editor on February 16, 2026 - 7:55 am

Officers of the Sri Lanka Police recovered live ammunition and SIM cards during a raid in the Gaala Junction area of the Wattala Police Division on February 13, 2026, leading to the arrest of a former army soldier two days later.

The operation was carried out by the Western Province (North) Crime Division after receiving information about suspicious items in the area.

During the raid, officers took into custody a parcel containing live ammunition, prompting further investigations.

According to police investigations, the parcel included four T56 bullets, four revolver bullets, two pistol bullets, and 11 SIM cards of different types.

Following inquiries, officers identified a suspect believed to have hidden the stock.

The suspect was arrested while hiding in the Udathalagama area of the Delwala Police Division in the early hours of February 15, 2026.

Police said the suspect is a 35-year-old former army soldier living in the Polpagoda area of Yakkalamulla.

Investigations also revealed that the suspect has outstanding court warrants connected to cases under the Galnewa Police Division, Kalthota Police Division, and Elpitiya Police Division.

Police are expected to seek a 72-hour detention order from court to continue extended questioning and investigations.

Further inquiries are being conducted by the Western Province (North) Crime Division.