Sri Lanka beat Australia by 8 wickets, reach Super 8

Posted by Editor on February 16, 2026 - 10:46 pm

Sri Lanka defeated a strong Australian side by 8 wickets in today’s (February 16) ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup match.

In the match played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka successfully chased down the target of 182 runs set by Australia, losing only 2 wickets and reaching it in the 18th over.

Opening batsman Pathum Nissanka, who led Sri Lanka to victory, scored a magnificent century.

His hundred came off 52 balls and included 5 sixes and 10 fours.

In addition, Kusal Mendis scored 51 runs off 38 balls, while Pavan Rathnayake remained unbeaten on 28 off 15 balls.

With this victory, Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 8 round from Group B.

Meanwhile, the defeat has placed Australia’s progress in the tournament in doubt.