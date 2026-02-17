President Dissanayake departs for India to attend AI Impact Summit 2026

Posted by Editor on February 17, 2026 - 8:44 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will leave for India today (February 17) to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Dissanayake is scheduled to depart this afternoon (February 17), to take part in the five-day AI Impact Summit 2026.

The event is held under the patronage of Prime Minister Modi and will focus on the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence for the benefit of humanity.

The summit will bring together Heads of State from 20 countries as well as representatives from more than 45 nations.

Leaders and delegates are expected to discuss the future direction of Artificial Intelligence and how it can help address major global challenges.

President Dissanayake is scheduled to deliver his address at the summit on February 19, where he is expected to share views on AI development and international cooperation.

During his visit, the President is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi and several other world leaders, aiming to strengthen relations and discuss areas of mutual interest.