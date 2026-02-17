Acting Births and Deaths Registrar arrested while accepting Rs. 500 bribe

Posted by Editor on February 17, 2026 - 5:35 pm

An acting Births and Deaths Registrar attached to the Alayadivembu Divisional Secretariat was arrested yesterday (February 16) for allegedly accepting a Rs. 500 bribe while issuing a birth certificate.

The arrest was made by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) at around 11:45 AM inside the Births and Deaths Registrar’s office operated at her residence.

According to CIABOC, the arrest followed a complaint by a businessman from the Maradamune area.

He had visited the registrar to register his daughter’s birth certificate when the suspect allegedly demanded a total bribe of Rs. 1,000 for the service.

She had initially accepted Rs. 500 and instructed him to return on February 16, 2026 with the remaining Rs. 500 to collect the registered birth certificate.

When the complainant met the suspect yesterday, she handed over the birth certificate and demanded and accepted the remaining Rs. 500, after which CIABOC officers carried out the arrest.

The suspect was scheduled to be produced before the Akkaraipattu Magistrate’s Court.