Sri Lanka Railway drivers temporarily suspend strike

Posted by Editor on February 17, 2026 - 10:15 pm

Railway drivers in Sri Lanka have taken steps to temporarily suspend the train strike that was scheduled to begin at midnight today (February 17).

Accordingly, the Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union stated that the strike planned to commence at midnight has been temporarily called off.

Its Secretary, Dimuthu Edirisinghe, said that the trade union action was suspended after the government decided to temporarily halt its move to provide train driver training to military officers.