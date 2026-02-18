IMF Chief meets CBSL Governor, praises Sri Lanka’s recovery progress

Posted by Editor on February 18, 2026 - 8:35 am

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), visited the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) as both Sri Lanka’s IMF membership and the Central Bank marked their 75th anniversaries.

During the visit, she held discussions with Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe and senior officials.

At the meeting, Sri Lankan authorities expressed appreciation for the IMF’s continued support under the ongoing Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme. They also highlighted the IMF’s active role in helping the country’s debt restructuring process and the extensive technical assistance provided to support Sri Lanka’s economic recovery.

Georgieva described Sri Lanka’s progress under the IMF programme as a success story and expressed confidence that the country could achieve sustained economic growth if reforms continue.