Saman Ekanayake released on bail in public funds case

Posted by Editor on February 18, 2026 - 3:13 pm

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (February 18).

Colombo Fort Magistrate Isuru Neththikumara ordered the release of Saman Ekanayake, also known as Somisara Bandara Ekanayake, on two surety bails of Rs. 2 million each.

The bail request was submitted on his behalf by President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa.

Ekanayake is the second suspect in a case connected to allegations against former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The case involves claims that more than Rs. 16.6 million in public funds were misused during a visit to the United Kingdom in 2023.

According to the complaint, the funds were allegedly used to finance a private foreign trip for the former president to attend his wife’s graduation ceremony in the UK.

Investigators say Ekanayake was arrested and remanded on suspicion of aiding and abetting the offence by approving the use of public funds for the visit.

The case was filed following a complaint alleging the misappropriation of public funds, and legal proceedings are continuing.