Former First Lady Maithree Wickremesinghe summoned to FCID
Maithree Wickremesinghe, the wife of former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, has been ordered to appear before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) on February 20, 2026 in connection with an ongoing investigation involving the former President.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court of the summons when the case was taken up today (February 18).
According to the CID, the appearance is required to record a statement as part of the investigation related to the alleged misappropriation of public funds involving former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
The CID has officially issued a notice to the former First Lady to present herself before the FCID on the specified date. The court was told that the statement will assist investigators in their ongoing inquiries concerning the former President.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Former First Lady Maithree Wickremesinghe summoned to FCID February 18, 2026
- Saman Ekanayake released on bail in public funds case February 18, 2026
- Quasi Judge arrested for alleged Rs. 5,000 bribery in Valaichchenai February 18, 2026
- Sri Lanka PM meets IMF Chief as economic stabilisation gains recognition February 18, 2026
- IMF Chief meets CBSL Governor, praises Sri Lanka’s recovery progress February 18, 2026