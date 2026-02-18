Former First Lady Maithree Wickremesinghe summoned to FCID

Posted by Editor on February 18, 2026 - 3:55 pm

Maithree Wickremesinghe, the wife of former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, has been ordered to appear before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) on February 20, 2026 in connection with an ongoing investigation involving the former President.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court of the summons when the case was taken up today (February 18).

According to the CID, the appearance is required to record a statement as part of the investigation related to the alleged misappropriation of public funds involving former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The CID has officially issued a notice to the former First Lady to present herself before the FCID on the specified date. The court was told that the statement will assist investigators in their ongoing inquiries concerning the former President.