US Pacific Fleet Chief meets Sri Lanka Defence Secretary to boost maritime security ties

Posted by Editor on February 19, 2026 - 8:03 pm

The Commander of the United States Pacific Fleet, Admiral Stephen T. Koehler, met Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte today (February 19), with discussions centered on strengthening maritime security cooperation.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Defence and included officials from the United States Embassy in Sri Lanka, among them Defence Attaché Lieutenant Colonel Matthew House.

During the cordial talks, both sides discussed the evolving security situation in the Indian Ocean Region and agreed on the importance of closer cooperation to address emerging maritime challenges. They emphasized enhancing maritime domain awareness, improving information sharing, and strengthening coordination in responding to natural disasters and humanitarian emergencies.

The U.S. delegation reaffirmed its continued support to Sri Lanka in countering transnational threats such as illicit trafficking and other non traditional security concerns. The two sides also reviewed ongoing engagement between the U.S. and Sri Lankan armed forces through training exchanges and joint activities.

The Defence Secretary expressed appreciation to the Government of the United States for its longstanding assistance and donations to Sri Lanka. He specifically acknowledged the provision of TH 57 Sea Ranger 10 helicopters, the B Type Reliance Class 210 foot Cutter, and humanitarian assistance provided during the Ditwah cyclone.

He also thanked the United States for continued support through various disaster relief and humanitarian assistance initiatives extended to Sri Lanka.