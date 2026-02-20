Johnston Fernando, two sons and two others further remanded
Posted by Editor on February 20, 2026 - 4:20 pm
Five suspects, including former Minister Johnston Fernando and his two sons, have been further remanded.
Accordingly, Johnston Fernando, his two sons, and one other suspect have been remanded until March 6, 2026, while the remaining suspect has been remanded until February 27, 2026.
The order was issued after the suspects were produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court when the case was taken up again today (February 20).
The case was filed over allegations that Johnston Fernando misused a Sathosa lorry during his tenure as Minister of Co-operatives and Internal Trade.
