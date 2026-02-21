Sri Lanka President meets Modi, world leaders at AI Summit and concludes visit

Posted by Editor on February 21, 2026 - 10:38 am

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who was in New Delhi to attend the AI Impact 2026 Summit, met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday (February 20) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The Indian Prime Minister extended a warm welcome to President Dissanayake and expressed his appreciation for accepting the invitation to participate in the summit. The two leaders engaged in a cordial exchange of views before holding bilateral discussions.

During the talks, they discussed further strengthening the historic Indo–Sri Lanka relationship and enhancing economic, trade, and cultural cooperation between the two countries. The President also conveyed his gratitude to the Indian Prime Minister for the special assistance extended to Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

President Dissanayake travelled to New Delhi at the special invitation of Prime Minister Modi to attend the AI Impact 2026 Summit. He successfully concluded his visit and returned to Sri Lanka last evening (February 20).

The AI Impact 2026 Summit, held in New Delhi with the participation of world leaders, diplomats, and technology chiefs, was convened to promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity. The President attended the summit on February 19, 2026.

On the afternoon of February 19, President Dissanayake addressed the leaders’ session, emphasising that AI technology should be harnessed to promote the cultural values and capabilities of humankind.

During the summit, the President also held bilateral discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

Meanwhile, during the visit, the President also met Sergio Gor, the United States Ambassador to India and Special Representative for South and Central Asia to US President Donald Trump.