Litro to import over 10,000 MT of Gas – 100,000 cylinders released daily to ease shortage

Posted by Editor on February 22, 2026 - 8:10 am

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has announced that more than 10,000 metric tons of gas will be imported to Sri Lanka this month, with 100,000 cylinders set to be released daily from February 23, 2026 to ease shortages.

Litro Chairman Channa Gunawardena said three gas shipments are scheduled to arrive. Two vessels will carry 3,700 metric tons each, while a third vessel will bring 3,900 metric tons.

He added that gas supplies are expected to increase from the beginning of next month, with additional Litro gas cylinders being released to the market starting March 12, 2026.

The move comes as consumers using cylinders from LAUGFS Gas PLC are facing supply shortages and are unable to switch to Litro cylinders.

Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe, said that 80% of the country’s gas supply is handled by Litro Gas Lanka Ltd., while 20% is supplied by LAUGFS Gas PLC.

He said 100,000 gas cylinders will be released to the market daily starting tomorrow (February 23).

The Minister stressed that it is the responsibility of the company to ensure a continuous supply to LAUGFS gas consumers, as customers have paid a security deposit for their cylinders.

He warned that strict action will be taken against businesses that create artificial shortages or harass consumers for unfair trade gains.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has launched investigations into traders accused of hoarding gas stocks.

CAA Chairman Hemantha Samarakoon said immediate legal action will be taken against traders who create artificial shortages by hoarding supplies.