100,000 Litro gas cylinders to be released today to ease shortages in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on February 23, 2026 - 9:00 am

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe announced that 100,000 Litro LP gas cylinders, equal to 1,500 metric tons of LP gas, will be distributed today (February 23) to reduce the current gas shortage in Sri Lanka.

The Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe said this move is aimed at easing difficulties faced by consumers due to limited supplies in the market.

In addition to today’s distribution, two more gas shipments are expected to arrive in the country this week.

A vessel carrying 3,900 metric tons of LP gas is scheduled to arrive on February 25, 2026. Another vessel carrying 3,700 metric tons is set to arrive on February 28, 2026.

These shipments are expected to further stabilize the supply.

Meanwhile, a special discussion is scheduled to take place today between Ministry officials and representatives of LAUGFS Gas PLC to address the ongoing supply crisis.

The Minister warned that legal action will be taken against the company if it fails to resume proper distribution.

He stated that the company has been given time until March 12, 2026 to ensure that sufficient gas stocks are made available to all customers.

The government says these steps are part of urgent efforts to restore regular LP gas supplies and prevent further shortages across the country.