Customs officers launch trade union action over unresolved issues

February 24, 2026

The Customs Trade Union Alliance has decided to launch trade union action based on several demands, including the promotion of customs officers, which has been delayed for six years.

The Alliance stated that although the authorities had been informed on several occasions about these issues, no concrete solutions have been provided so far.

Accordingly, customs officers have decided to report for duty wearing black armbands at all customs offices across Sri Lanka starting today (February 24).

However, a special discussion on this issue is scheduled to be held on February 26, 2026, with several parties, including the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service Commission.

Based on the outcome of that discussion, representatives of the Customs Trade Union Alliance are expected to meet next Friday (February 27) to decide on their future trade union actions.