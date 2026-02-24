Sri Lanka to launch standardized business registration system in March 2026

Posted by Editor on February 24, 2026 - 10:58 am

Sri Lanka plans to introduce a standardized business registration system in March 2026 to replace the current complex and inconsistent process, the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development said.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe stated that registering a business in Sri Lanka at present is a highly complicated procedure.

He noted that applicants are required to submit several documents to Divisional Secretariat offices in order to complete the registration.

The Deputy Minister also pointed out that different Divisional Secretariats follow different methods when handling business registrations, leading to inconsistencies across the country.

Because of these differences, many individuals who attempt to start a business face practical difficulties and delays.

He added that the Ministry has decided to introduce a uniform and standardized registration process to address these issues.

The new system is expected to be implemented in March 2026 with the aim of making it easier for entrepreneurs to start businesses.