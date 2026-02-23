Defence Secretary inspects NFTH following SLAF takeover

Following a recent Cabinet decision to transfer the management of the Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (NFTH) in Malabe to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) conducted an inspection visit to the facility today (February 23).

He was received at the hospital by Air Marshal Bandu Edirisinghe, Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

The Cabinet approved the transfer of management at its meeting held on February 9, 2026. Under the decision, the SLAF has assumed oversight of the hospital’s administration and operations.

During the visit, discussions were held on the hospital’s current operational status, future development plans, and strategic objectives aimed at enhancing medical services at the facility.

Air Vice Marshal (Dr.) Lalith Jayaweera, Director General of Health Services of the SLAF, briefed the Defence Secretary on ongoing initiatives, operational capacity, and proposed expansion plans intended to address increasing healthcare demands.

Matters relating to infrastructure development, financial planning, and inter-agency coordination were also discussed.

The Defence Secretary highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts in improving the hospital’s standards and operational efficiency.

Senior SLAF officers and representatives from several ministries were present at the meeting.